Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over Milwaukee.

Frazier plated a run in the first inning on a single to center, giving the Mets an early 1-0 lead. The 33-year-old is 5-for-20 with a home run and six RBI in six games since his return from the injured list.

