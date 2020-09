Frazier went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Frazier got the start at third base as the team shuffled around their lineup to give Robinson Cano a day off. He delivered by smacking his first home run since returning to the Mets, while also coming around to score on two other occasions. Overall, Frazier is hitting .246/.321/.415 with three home runs, 14 runs scored and eight RBI across 131 plate appearances.