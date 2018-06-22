Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

Frazier took Kyle Freeland deep in the first inning and singled in eighth, later scoring on a sac fly. The 32-year-old is slashing just .225/.319/.405 with 47 strikeouts in 173 at-bats. His eight homers and 29 RBI don't provide much value alongside the unsightly batting average.