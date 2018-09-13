Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 win over Miami.

Trailing by a run and down to their final out, the Mets pulled off a wild victory with back-to-back solo homers from Michael Conforto and Frazier. It was the veteran third baseman's 18th homer of the season along with 58 RBI and a .723 OPS.

