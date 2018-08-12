Mets' Todd Frazier: Drives in three against Marlins
Frazier went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and three RBI in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Mets.
His bases-loaded double in the fourth inning accounted for all of the Mets' offense on the night. Injuries and contact issues have led to a rough campaign for Frazier, who has a .217/.299/.370 slash line and hasn't homered in over a month.
