Frazier (oblique) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Frazier has yet to be officially ruled out, but manager Mickey Callaway said he couldn't see the third baseman getting back on the field in time for Opening Day. With Jed Lowrie (knee) in the same situation, Jeff McNeil is expected to move to third base, opening a starting spot in the outfield for one of Keon Broxton, Juan Lagares or Rajai Davis.