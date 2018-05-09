Mets' Todd Frazier: Expects to miss minimum time
Frazier (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, said he expects to miss the minimum amount of time, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Frazier had been dealing with the left hamstring strain for the past thee weeks and called the injury "very playable," but the Mets evidently felt otherwise and decided the third baseman would benefit from some rest. It's expected that the week and a half will be all Frazier needs to heal up, so it's not expected that he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated. While Frazier is sidelined, Wilmer Flores is expected to take over as the Mets' primary third baseman.
More News
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...