Frazier (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, said he expects to miss the minimum amount of time, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier had been dealing with the left hamstring strain for the past thee weeks and called the injury "very playable," but the Mets evidently felt otherwise and decided the third baseman would benefit from some rest. It's expected that the week and a half will be all Frazier needs to heal up, and it's not expected that he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated. While Frazier is sidelined, Wilmer Flores is expected to take over as the Mets' primary third baseman.