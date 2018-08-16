Frazier went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double, a stolen base, four RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Frazier continued his hot start to the month, extending his hit streak to eight games while falling just a triple shy of the cycle. The stolen base was his seventh of the season while the homer -- a solo shot in the fifth inning off Dylan Bundy -- was his 12th. The veteran infielder is now hitting .298/.340/.468 through 12 games in August.