Mets' Todd Frazier: First homer since returning from DL
Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Yankees.
Frazier got the Mets on the board with a two-run home run in the first inning off Domingo German, his sixth home run of the season. He had been quiet since returning to the lineup from the disabled list on June 5th, with the home run being his first extra-base hit in 20 at-bats. The performance did extend his hitting streak to a modest three games, but he has offset that by striking out five times in 12 at-bats in that span.
