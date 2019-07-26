Frazier went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Padres.

The third baseman's two-run double in the first inning gave Jacob deGrom and the Mets bullpen more than enough offense in an eventual shutout win. Frazier is slashing just .191/.269/.404 in 12 games since the All-Star break with two homers and five RBI, thanks largely to a 42.3 percent strikeout rate, but Thursday's effort could be a sign he's about to turn things around.