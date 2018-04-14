Frazier went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and two runs to help the Mets to a 6-5 victory over the Brewers on Friday.

After not leaving the yard in his first 11 games with his new club, Frazier broke out against Milwaukee with a pair of solo home runs off Zach Davies for his first long balls of 2018. After a relatively slow start, he's now got a fantastic .282/.423/.538 slash line and while you shouldn't expect the batting average to stay that high all year, he should remain a solid source of power in the Mets' lineup.