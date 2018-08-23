Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Frazier now has 14 homers on the year after going deep in back-to-back games for the first time since early June. He's batting just .233 in 301 at-bats, but that would be his best average since the 2015 campaign.

