Frazier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

The day wasn't all positive as he also struck out and was caught stealing, but the home run was good for his 10th of the year and put the Mets on top to stay in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old saw his average plummet in June after returning from the disabled list, and as a result his slash line on the year now sits at .222/.305/.394 to go along with the 10 homers and 32 RBI.

