Frazier went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in an 11-5 victory against the Phillies on Friday.

The veteran infielder hasn't shown much power lately, as his first homer Friday snapped a drought of 12 straight games without a home run. Frazier also came into the night with just two long balls this month; he now has four, but June remains the only month this season where he has gone deep at least five times. He is batting .230 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI, 50 runs and one steal in 383 at-bats this season.