Frazier went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Frazier's blast came in the fourth inning, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead at the time. Frazier is up to four homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored in 34 games this season. He has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 13-for-40 with two homers and nine runs scored in that span.