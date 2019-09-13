Frazier went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during an 11-1 victory against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

When he's gone deep, Frazier has hit his homers usually in bunches. That's been true again this week, as Frazier has three home runs in his last two games. The veteran infielder also has seven RBI since Tuesday. Overall, he's batting .240 with 21 homers, 66 RBI, 57 runs and one steal in 408 at-bats this season.