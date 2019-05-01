Mets' Todd Frazier: Hits bench Wednesday
Frazier is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Frazier is hitting just .207/.233/.414 with a pair of homers and a stolen base in eight games since returning from the injured list. As such, he'll head to the bench Wednesday while J.D. Davis gets a start at third base.
