Frazier was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a left rib cage strain.

If Frazier needs just the minimum amount of time on the DL, he could miss just seven games and return immediately following the All-Star break, though a precise timetable is not yet clear. Ty Kelly was recalled to take his place on the roster. The injury could move Wilmer Flores to third base, opening up playing time at first base for Dominic Smith, though Jose Reyes could also be lined up for a temporarily expanded role.

