Frazier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in the Mets' 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

This marked the second straight game with a long ball for Frazier, who has hit safely in four of his five games since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring injury. The veteran third baseman is now slashing .239/.344/.433 through 134 at-bats, and he's also chipped in four steals in four attempts, which equals the number of swipes he had over his 147 games as a member of the White Sox and the Yankees last season.