Mets' Todd Frazier: Inks two-year deal with Mets

Frazier agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Mets on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

For the third consecutive season, Frazier's batting average fell. Over 147 games he hit .213, the lowest mark of his career. His power showed a steep decline as well, as his 27 home runs were his lowest total since 2013, and a significant drop from 2016's career-high level of 40. Frazier figures to see regular time at the hot corner with the Mets, but could give way to Wilmer Flores against lefties.