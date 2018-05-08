Frazier (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway reported that Frazier has been dealing with a hamstring strain for three weeks, but the issue seems to have reached a point that he'll need some time to rest. Until Frazier is ready to return to action, look for Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores to share time at third base.

