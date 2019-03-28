Frazier (oblique) was officially placed on the 10-day IL, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

We knew this was coming. He resumed swinging a bat a couple weeks ago, so Frazier's stay on the IL could be relatively short. Assuming Frazier comes back before Jed Lowrie (knee), Frazier could get some starts at third base, but he will likely spend most of the year in a utility role.