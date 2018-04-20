Mets' Todd Frazier: Launches third homer Thursday
Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Braves.
He now has three homers on the season, with all three coming in his last seven games. Frazier's 14 RBI in 18 games isn't too far ahead of his expected pace, but his .293 batting average is buoyed by a .359 BABIP that is more than 80 points higher than his career mark -- which is disguising a career-low 69 percent contact rate. While an increased walk rate could help the 32-year-old maintain a respectable OBP, his batting average is likely facing a major collapse sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Bat stays hot against Nationals•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Gets first two homers of season against Brewers•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Sluggish start to 2018•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Swats second spring homer Thursday•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Set to hit cleanup this season•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Pops first spring homer Sunday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...