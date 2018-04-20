Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Braves.

He now has three homers on the season, with all three coming in his last seven games. Frazier's 14 RBI in 18 games isn't too far ahead of his expected pace, but his .293 batting average is buoyed by a .359 BABIP that is more than 80 points higher than his career mark -- which is disguising a career-low 69 percent contact rate. While an increased walk rate could help the 32-year-old maintain a respectable OBP, his batting average is likely facing a major collapse sooner rather than later.