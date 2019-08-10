Frazier went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over Washington.

Frazier came through with one of the biggest hits of the night, tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with a three-run blast to left field. The 33-year-old has put together a .241/.318/.430 slash line with 15 homers and 49 RBI over 92 games this season for the Mets.

