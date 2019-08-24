Mets' Todd Frazier: May lose playing time
Frazier may no longer be a regular in the lineup once Jeff McNeil (hamstring) returns from the injured list, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
Frazier's playing time was solidified in the absence of McNeil, but the Mets have regularly started Juan Lagares in center field of late. If that usage continues, McNeil would likely slide to third base, limiting Frazier's at-bats. Frazier hasn't helped his case by hitting just .169/.210/.299 across 81 plate appearances in August.
