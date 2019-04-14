Frazier (oblique) may rejoin the Mets on Tuesday or Wednesday in Philadelphia, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Frazier is scheduled to make at least one more minor-league rehab appearance at High-A St. Lucie before rejoining the major-league club. The 33-year-old is well ahead of Jed Lowrie (knee) in his recovery, so he should at least see semi-regular opportunities at third base.