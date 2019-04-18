Frazier (oblique) will continue his rehab with Triple-A Syracuse, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier has already appeared in 11 rehab games for High-A St. Lucie, going 8-for-37 in those contests, but the Mets apparently want him to play in at least one game at the highest level of the minors before rejoining the big club. Mickey Callaway has already indicated that Frazier won't step into an everyday role upon his return, so look for him to operate as a utility infielder once healthy.

