Manager Mickey Callaway said Saturday that Frazier (oblique) would resume playing in games at the team's spring training facility in Florida within the next few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Frazier had been limited to swinging and light jogging before being placed on the injured list prior to Opening Day, and Callaway's comments suggest the veteran corner man is ready to take the next step in his rehab. Since there's no indication that Frazier is ready for work in the field, he'll presumably be limited to a designated-hitter role in his initial simulated games before gradually reclaiming duties at first and third base. Frazier is slated to miss more than the minimum 10 days, but a return at some point in April remains realistic.