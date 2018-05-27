Frazier (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas in the next few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Frazier will soon get his first exposure to live action since going down with a left hamstring strain on May 7. The team hasn't announced as to how many rehab games he'll need, but it currently looks like Frazier is trending towards an activation from the disabled list during the first week of June.