Frazier (oblique) is unlikely to return during the Mets' upcoming series against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier's rehab was moved to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, but skipper Mickey Callaway doesn't think the 33-year-old will be ready in time to return from the injured list over the weekend, and the Mets certainly have no interest in rushing him back from an oblique injury. Even so, Frazier appears to be nearing activation and could have a shot at joining the big-league club sometime next week if all goes well at Triple-A.