Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier started the last 13 games at third base for the Mets and essentially turned his season around by slashing .333/.414/.510 with five extra-base hits in that stretch. He had a .556 OPS in 21 games prior to breaking out. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat fifth in the series finale.