Frazier went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Rays.

Starting for just the second time in six games, Frazier looks poised to finish the season as a part-time player while the Mets remain at full strength in the infield. Frazier has supplied a .599 OPS in 10 games since joining the Mets following an Aug. 31 trade from the Rangers.