Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run Sunday in the Mets' 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Making a rare start at first base in place of a resting Pete Alonso, Frazier's most notable contributions came at the plate as the Mets secured a series victory in Pittsburgh. His three RBI matched his output from his prior eight starts combined, during which he managed only five hits in 30 at-bats. Frazier will shift back over across the diamond and bat sixth Monday in the first game of the Mets' doubleheader with the Marlins.