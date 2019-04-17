Manager Mickey Callaway said Frazier (oblique) will play nine innings in the field Wednesday in a rehab game for High-A St. Lucie, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier has already appeared in 10 games during the rehab assignment, going 7-for-35 at the dish. He previously saw action Monday and Tuesday, so Frazier's ability to play a third consecutive day suggests he's no longer troubled by the oblique injury that forced him to the injured list coming out of spring training. Frazier could be activated ahead of the Mets' series in St. Louis this weekend, but Callaway has already said the 33-year-old won't be in line for an everyday role once he rejoins the big club.