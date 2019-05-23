Mets' Todd Frazier: Playing time on upswing
Frazier will start at third base and bat third Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
J.D. Davis seemed to unseat Frazier for top duties at third base earlier in May, but there should be room for both players in the lineup for the foreseeable future with four Mets regulars (Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil) having landed on the injured list within the past week. Due to the extensive personnel losses in the outfield, Davis is expected to take on an everyday role in left field, leaving the hot corner open for Frazier. The 33-year-old will make his sixth start in seven games Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.