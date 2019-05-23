Frazier will start at third base and bat third Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

J.D. Davis seemed to unseat Frazier for top duties at third base earlier in May, but there should be room for both players in the lineup for the foreseeable future with four Mets regulars (Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil) having landed on the injured list within the past week. Due to the extensive personnel losses in the outfield, Davis is expected to take on an everyday role in left field, leaving the hot corner open for Frazier. The 33-year-old will make his sixth start in seven games Thursday.