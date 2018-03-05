Mets' Todd Frazier: Pops first spring homer Sunday
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
It's the first homer of the spring for one of the Mets' biggest offseason acquisitions. There's no doubting Frazier's power -- he's averaged nearly 33 home runs over the last four seasons -- but the declining contact ability and rising walk rate highlighted by last year's .213/.344/.428 slash line are classic signs of decaying skills for a player with his offensive profile. At 32 years old, Frazier could still easily have some productive seasons left in him, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he suddenly fell off a cliff statistically either.
