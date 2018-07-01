Mets' Todd Frazier: Pops ninth homer
Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.
The third baseman struggled to make much contact in June, hitting only .198 (18-for-91) in 23 games with a 4:21 BB:K, but Frazier did at least hit four homers. With nine home runs and 30 RBI in 55 games on the year, he's not too far off last season's power pace from a fantasy perspective, but his .165 ISO would be the lowest of his career if he doesn't turn things around in the second half.
