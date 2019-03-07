Mets' Todd Frazier: Progresses to field work
Frazier (oblique) took groundballs Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
He started a running program earlier in the week and continues to progress. Frazier has a solid chance of being ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks from here on out.
