Mets' Todd Frazier: Receives day off
Frazier is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Frazier has not had a day off since returning from the disabled list June 5, so manager Mickey Callaway decided to give him a break Monday. Luis Guillorme will man the hot corner in Frazier's place.
