Frazier (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He has been ramping up baseball activities, but it's unclear where he will begin his rehab assignment, or how many games he will need before he rejoins the Mets. Frazier has been out since July 8 with a rib cage strain. Once healthy, he should get some starts at first base against tough righties while primarily playing third base down the stretch.

