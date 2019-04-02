Frazier (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier has been battling an oblique strain since late February. It's unclear exactly how long the Mets hope his rehab assignment will be. He appears to be on track to return sooner than Jed Lowrie (knee), so he could have third base to himself for a time before eventually settling into a part-time role.

