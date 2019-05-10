Mets' Todd Frazier: Remains on bench
Frazier sits for the second straight game Friday against Miami.
Frazier is hitting just .143/.160/.265 in 15 games this season after a delayed start due to an oblique strain. J.D. Davis, who starts at third base Friday, is hitting .269/.360/.436. The situation at the position is about to get even more crowded with Jed Lowrie (knee) nearing a return.
