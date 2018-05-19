Mets' Todd Frazier: Return date unclear
Frazier (hamstring) indicated he is "not sure" when he exactly he'll return from the disabled list, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Frazier and the Mets are expressing caution to avoid the hamstring strain lingering throughout the season for what they initially thought would only be a 10-day stint on the disabled list. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports the veteran third baseman hit and did some infield work Saturday but stopped short of running, which seems to put a return within the next few days out of the question.
