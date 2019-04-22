Frazier (oblique) was activated off the injured list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Frazier had battled a left oblique strain since late February. He should play fairly frequently at third base, though the Mets' situation there is tough to read even with Jed Lowrie (knee) still on the injured list. Jeff McNeil has played there on occasion, though he'll likely move more permanently to left field, while J.D. Davis has posted strong enough numbers that he doesn't deserve a demotion to a pure bench role.

