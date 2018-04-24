Frazier (toe) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier was set to miss Sunday's contest against the Braves after getting spiked in the toe the day before, but that game ended up being postponed, so he'll maintain his streak of having started every game so far this season for the Mets. He's off to a strong start, hitting .258/.400/.470 with three homers and two steals through 20 games. His 18.8 percent walk rate is easily a career high and is more than double his career mark of 9.1 percent.