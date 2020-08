Frazier was sent from the Rangers to the Mets on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Frazier returns to an organization for which he hit .233/.316/.418 with 39 homers in 2018 and 2019. It's not clear what sort of role he'll play upon his return, as primary third baseman J.D. Davis is battling a hip issue but appears to be no worse than day-to-day. Frazier hit just .244/.322/.380 in 31 games in Texas.