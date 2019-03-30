Frazier (oblique) went 0-for-4 and played four innings at third base during an exhibition game Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Frazier was recently cleared to resume game activity but he was presumed to be limited to serving as a designated hitter. A return in April remains a possibility for the 33-year-old as he ramps up his rehab work, though he still seems likely to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the injured list.