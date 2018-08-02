Frazier (ribs) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Frazier was able to participate in a another minor-league game with High-A St. Lucie on Wednesday, which marked his fourth appearance with the club in the past five days. It remains to be seen whether he will immediately rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's tilt, though he figures to return to his regular role at third base while picking up a couple starts at first. Across 61 games this year, he's hit .217/.300/.385 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and five stolen bases.