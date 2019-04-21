Frazier (oblique) will be activated from the injured list Monday barring any setbacks, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Frazier has yet to appear in a game this season due to the injury but is set to return to begin a series against the Phillies on Monday. Manager Mickey Callaway said earlier this month that Frazier will not be the team's everyday third baseman, and the veteran will likely share at-bats with J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil.