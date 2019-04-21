Mets' Todd Frazier: Set to be activated
Frazier (oblique) will be activated from the injured list Monday barring any setbacks, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Frazier has yet to appear in a game this season due to the injury but is set to return to begin a series against the Phillies on Monday. Manager Mickey Callaway said earlier this month that Frazier will not be the team's everyday third baseman, and the veteran will likely share at-bats with J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil.
More News
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Could be back Monday•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Not expected to return over weekend•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Playing full game in minors•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Won't be primary third baseman•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Might be set for midweek return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...